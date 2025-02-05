Fakhr-e-Alam gets into a severe accident after truck collision

Renowned singer and TV host Fakhr-e-Alam was involved in a serious road accident earlier today when his vehicle collided with a truck on his way to a shooting. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Chiniot, where the truck unexpectedly made a U-turn, causing Fakhr-e-Alam’s car to crash severely.

Taking to social media to share the details, Fakhr-e-Alam expressed his relief that he survived the terrifying crash, calling it “nothing short of a miracle.” The singer-turned-host also used the opportunity to urge the public to follow traffic laws strictly, emphasizing the importance of wearing seatbelts and reporting reckless drivers to authorities. He further called on law enforcement to take strict action against negligent drivers to prevent such accidents on the roads.

Fakhr-e-Alam’s accident is not the first time he has faced an unfortunate incident. Just a few months ago, the popular entertainer narrowly escaped another traffic mishap. However, he continues to advocate for road safety and the adherence to traffic regulations.

In a separate incident, Fakhr-e-Alam’s home in Karachi’s Darakhshan area was robbed earlier this week. Police investigations into the burglary have revealed that several individuals, including the house’s watchman and a contract worker, were involved in the planning and execution of the crime. Preliminary reports indicate that the culprits made off with valuables, including jewelry, expensive watches, cash, and foreign currency. The police have arrested two suspects—watchman Latif and electrician Muhammad Zia—while other suspects remain at large.

CCTV footage from the area is currently under review, and authorities are expanding their investigation based on statements from eyewitnesses. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the robbery.

As Fakhr-e-Alam recovers from the traumatic accident, his supporters are showing solidarity with him, and his calls for enhanced road safety measures continue to resonate.