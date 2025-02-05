Mawra Hussain and Ameer Gilani tie the knot: Pictures inside

Pakistani showbiz stars, actress Mawra Hussain and actor Ameer Gilani, have officially gotten married. The couple shared beautiful pictures of their wedding on Mawra’s Instagram, offering fans a glimpse of their joyous occasion. The photos were captured at the iconic Lahore Fort, and Mawra wrote a heartfelt caption: “And amidst all the chaos, I found you,” alongside the hashtag #MawraAmeerHoGayi (Mawra is now Amir’s).

The wedding had been speculated for some time, with media personality Irfan confirming that Mawra and Ameer’s nuptials were set to take place in February 2025. He also shared that the celebrations had already started in Lahore and Islamabad.

In previous interviews, Mawra had spoken highly of Ameer, calling him a “wonderful person” and revealing their close friendship. She had mentioned that it’s perfectly natural for two friends to decide to marry if they feel so inclined.

Mawra and Ameer became a favorite on-screen pair after their hit dramas Sabat (2020) and Naim (2023). Off-screen, they have often been seen together at events, further fueling the excitement surrounding their relationship. Both stars also pursued law degrees from international universities and were classmates during their studies.