'I want to fall in love,' says Feroze Khan
Web Desk
10:51 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
Source: Feroze Khan (Instagram)
Feroze Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to dramas and in a short span of time he has carved a niche for himself as the chocolate hero of the industry.

Even though, the Khaani actor has earned quite the reputation for playing narcissistic and borderline obsessed main protagonists on television but he is a kind and passionate person in real life.

During an interview, the Aye Musht-e-Khaak actor was asked about his idea of romance on TV, and his response was unexpected, yet super sweet and magical.

On the work front, Feroze Khan has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Ayesha Omar.

The star-studded cast includes Shah’s real-life sister Irsa Ghazal, Ayesha Omar, Hina Rizvi, Javed Sheikh, Shazia Qaiser, Musaddiq Malek, Imran Aslam and Janice Tessa.

Written by Aliya Makhdoom, directed by Musaddiq Malek and produced by Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib, the blockbuster drama serial has a 9.5 rating on IMDb. 

