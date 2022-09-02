Feroze Khan's wife shares first picture of daughter

Pakistan's handsome and versatile actor Feroze Khan has been ruling the television screens with his remarkable performances ever since he debuted in the industry. The heartthrob is an perfect example of a gentleman who knows how to keep the balance between family and professional life.

Khan is a father of two children and enjoys a picturesque family life. Khan's wife Syeda Aliza Sultan recently shared an adorable picture of their daughter on Instagram.

Khan and Sultan named their daughter Fatima, having announced the news of her birth but not sharing pictures until now.

Sultan captioned her post, “This prettiest is my youngest.”

The viral picture is receiving attention on social media.

Khan enjoys 6.9 million followers on Instagram, making him one of the most followed Lollywood actors

Known for his leading roles in drama serials including Bikhra Mera Naseeb, Gul e Rana, Woh Aik Pal, Romeo Weds Heer, and Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Khan has carved himself a niche in the industry.