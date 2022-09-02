Feroze Khan's wife shares first picture of daughter
Share
Pakistan's handsome and versatile actor Feroze Khan has been ruling the television screens with his remarkable performances ever since he debuted in the industry. The heartthrob is an perfect example of a gentleman who knows how to keep the balance between family and professional life.
Khan is a father of two children and enjoys a picturesque family life. Khan's wife Syeda Aliza Sultan recently shared an adorable picture of their daughter on Instagram.
Khan and Sultan named their daughter Fatima, having announced the news of her birth but not sharing pictures until now.
Sultan captioned her post, “This prettiest is my youngest.”
The viral picture is receiving attention on social media.
View this post on Instagram
Khan enjoys 6.9 million followers on Instagram, making him one of the most followed Lollywood actors
Known for his leading roles in drama serials including Bikhra Mera Naseeb, Gul e Rana, Woh Aik Pal, Romeo Weds Heer, and Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Khan has carved himself a niche in the industry.
Feroze Khan swoons the internet with latest video 11:33 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Lollywood’s heartthrob Feroze Khan has managed to maintain a balance between a Casanova and a gentlemanly ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
-
- Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 155 runs09:30 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
-
- Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan, and Imran Ashraf to star in upcoming drama ...08:27 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
- PSL8 to be held from February 9 to March 19 next year07:55 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Sarah Khan shares new adorable video of daughter Alyana Falak05:30 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022