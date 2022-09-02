Urwa Hocane's latest photoshoot earns her trolling

Pakistani actress and former VJ Urwa Hocane is famous for her remarkable acting skills and beauty.

The gorgeous diva has landed in hot waters after her latest photoshoot. Hocane, who posed in a desi attire for a brand photoshoot, received attention for all the wrong reasons.

The Udaari actress posed in a desi attire while riding a horse, an unconventional yet remarkably different idea although netizens were quite unhappy with the seemingly bold photoshoot.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-09-02/urwa-hocane-s-latest-photoshoot-invites-heavy-trolling-1662131930-6137.jpg

Urwa Hocane made a fortune with back-to-back hits including Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Udaari , Na Maloom Afraad, Neeli Zinda Hai and Mushk.

Her recent performances in drama serial Mushk, Neeli Zinda Hai and Parizaad won her immense public praise.

