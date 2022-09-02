Virat Kohli leases Kishore Kumar's residence for new business venture

Noor Fatima
10:25 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
Virat Kohli leases Kishore Kumar's residence for new business venture
Source: File Photo
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli needs no introduction. He played a significant role in the Indian cricket team's unprecedented success. He has a knack for not only making a buzz with his performance on the field but also with his personal life.

Besides his love for cricket, Kohli fancies business even having his own restaurant chain, 'One8 Commune', which is named after his jersey number '18'.

As per the latest report, Kohli is all set to open another chain in Mumbai. He has leased a portion of the legendary late Bollywood singer, Kishore Kumar's bungalow, 'Gouri Kunj' in Juhu, Mumbai.

Kohli has interest in clothing, shoes and fragrances. The cricketer has also invested in 'Wrogn', a clothing and accessories brand. 

For the unversed, Kohli is married to Indian actress Anushka Sharma and the couple was blessed with a baby girl, Vamika, recently. 

