‘Stay strong’ – Babar Azam lends support to embattled Virat Kohli
KARACHI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has extended support to out-of-form Indian star batsman Virat Kohli after he was dropped for the upcoming West Indies series.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced 18-member squad for the T20I series against West Indies but missing of Kohli’s name left fans and cricket stars shocked.
Babar Azam took to Twitter where he shared a photo with former Indian skipper.
"This too shall pass. Stay strong," he captioned the post, lending support to the Indian player who has been backlash for his poor performance.
This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/ozr7BFFgXt— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 14, 2022
The 33-year-old Indian batsman has not smashed a century since 2019. He also faced intensive criticism after Pakistan handed a 10-wicket defeat to India in T20 World Cup 2021.
