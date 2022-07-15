Resolution submitted in Senate seeking impeachment of President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has submitted a resolution in Senate seeking high treason proceedings against President Arif Alvi, former prime minister Imran Khan and former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Senator Afnanullah Khan moved the resolution after the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued its detailed judgment in the suo motu case on Suri’s ruling on the no-confidence motion against ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

“The Supreme Court of Pakistan in its recent historic detailed judgment outlines that Imran Khan, Arif Alvi, Qasim Sun and Fawad Chaudhry blatantly transgressed the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan when they didn't allow the voting on the no-confidence motion. There must be severe consequences for this blatant transgression and the law must take its course,” the resolution read.

“ Therefore, the senate of Pakistan should immediately initiate article 6 proceedings against Imran Khan, Arif AM, Qasim Suri, and Fawad Chaudhry.”

میں نے سینٹ میں سپریم کورٹ کے فیصلہ کی روشنی میں قرارداد جمع کر دی ہے۔ جن لوگوں نے پاکستان کے آئین کے خلاف سازش کی ہے ان کو آرٹکل ۶ کے تحت سزا دینی چاہیے۔ pic.twitter.com/Yyct3n3Xjs — Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan (@afnanullahkh) July 14, 2022

He also urged the government to initiate impeachment proceedings against Arif Alvi as “he is an alleged traitor and should not occupy the honorable position of the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. "

In the detailed verdict, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that Qasim Suri prima facie breached his constitutional duty by dismissing the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

The top judge remarked that the April 3 ruling failed to qualify for the protection of the internal proceedings of parliament under Article 69(1) as it was not the outcome of a vote in the National Assembly instead, it was a unilateral decision.

The 111-page judgment reads that the deputy speaker rejected the resolution without any probe and the constitution did not provide any protection to such moves. It added that the cipher was not shown to the court but some portion of the document was presented.

Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel of the apex court in his additional note stated that the sacred trust of exercise of authority was violated by President Arif Alvi, Imran Khan, and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

He also urged the parliament to initiate action under Article 6 of the constitution, seeking the charge of high treason against PTI chief, President Alvi, former speaker of the assembly Asad Qaisar, former deputy speaker Qasim Suri and former law minister Fawad Chaudhry.