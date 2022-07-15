TikTok star Hareem Shah, husband 'arrested' in Türkiye

The TikToker was detained before she could leave for Muscat

Web Desk
01:44 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
TikTok star Hareem Shah, husband 'arrested' in Türkiye
Share

ISTANBUL – Pakistan's TikTok star Hareem Shah has been arrested in Türkiye, media reports suggested on Friday.

Hareem along with her husband, Bilal Shah, was arrested as they were leaving Türkiye for Muscat.

Turkish police seized a large amount of money and gold at the airport and has started an investigation.

They are now being investigated by Turkish authorities.

Earlier this year, the TikToker made headlines by flaunting bundles of foreign currency notes in a viral video.

Shah also claimed to have smuggled the cash from Pakistan. Soon after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sprang into action, Hareem retracted her statement and maintained that the money came from the sale of her sister’s car in London.

Later, Shah was directed by the Sindh High Court to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe. 

TikTok star Hareem Shah's new bold video goes ... 06:42 PM | 4 Jul, 2022

TikTok star Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal Shah continue with showcasing their whirling romance disregarding the ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Army guns down nine terrorists after Lt ...
01:17 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Resolution submitted in Senate seeking ...
12:33 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
First post-Hajj flight with 213 pilgrims lands in ...
11:48 AM | 15 Jul, 2022
Ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi enjoy romantic date with ...
10:42 AM | 15 Jul, 2022
Sonya Hussyn celebrates birthday in style
10:28 AM | 15 Jul, 2022
Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi arrested, sentenced ...
08:10 PM | 14 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Hareem Shah, husband 'arrested' in Türkiye
01:44 PM | 15 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr