TikTok star Hareem Shah, husband 'arrested' in Türkiye
The TikToker was detained before she could leave for Muscat
ISTANBUL – Pakistan's TikTok star Hareem Shah has been arrested in Türkiye, media reports suggested on Friday.
Hareem along with her husband, Bilal Shah, was arrested as they were leaving Türkiye for Muscat.
Turkish police seized a large amount of money and gold at the airport and has started an investigation.
They are now being investigated by Turkish authorities.
Earlier this year, the TikToker made headlines by flaunting bundles of foreign currency notes in a viral video.
Shah also claimed to have smuggled the cash from Pakistan. Soon after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sprang into action, Hareem retracted her statement and maintained that the money came from the sale of her sister’s car in London.
Later, Shah was directed by the Sindh High Court to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe.
