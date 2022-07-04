TikTok star Hareem Shah's new bold video goes viral

TikTok star Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal Shah continue with showcasing their whirling romance disregarding the immense backlash being directed towards them.

This time around, the couple was spotted getting intimate and Shah's latest video has gone viral on the internet over the PDA-filled interactions.

Taking to Instagram, Hareem continued with her streak of sensational and controversial videos and she shared her new video where she smooches her husband Bilal and showers attention on him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

With Shah's latest update, netizens and keyboard warriors were left speculating about the social media sensation's peculiar videos.

Earlier, Shah had been directed by the Sindh High Court to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe.