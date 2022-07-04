TikTok star Hareem Shah's new bold video goes viral
Share
TikTok star Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal Shah continue with showcasing their whirling romance disregarding the immense backlash being directed towards them.
This time around, the couple was spotted getting intimate and Shah's latest video has gone viral on the internet over the PDA-filled interactions.
Taking to Instagram, Hareem continued with her streak of sensational and controversial videos and she shared her new video where she smooches her husband Bilal and showers attention on him.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
With Shah's latest update, netizens and keyboard warriors were left speculating about the social media sensation's peculiar videos.
Earlier, Shah had been directed by the Sindh High Court to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe.
TikToker Hareem Shah's latest video from a Turkey ... 04:35 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
TikTok star Hareem Shah rose to prominence with her controversies with political personalities and a plethora of bold ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Merub Ali’s cute interaction with Sarah Khan’s daughter wins over ...07:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
-
- Punjab plans free electricity for those who consume up to 100 units06:28 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani scientist wins international competition on cutting carbon ...06:09 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022