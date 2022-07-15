Pakistan Army guns down nine terrorists after Lt Col Laeeq abducted, executed in Balochistan

01:17 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Pakistan Army guns down nine terrorists after Lt Col Laeeq abducted, executed in Balochistan
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least nine terrorists were killed after a banned outfit abducted and executed an army officer, government and security officials said on Friday.

A group of 10-12 terrorists abducted Lieutenant Colonel Laeeq Baig Mirza serving in DHA Quetta and his cousin Umer Javed on Tuesday while returning to Quetta near Warchoom, Ziarat, after having visited Quaid's residency, said ISPR in a statement. 

Following the abduction, security forces launched search operation using SSG troops and helicopters and a group of 6-8 terrorists was spotted moving in a Nullah in nearby mountains by one of the teams. 

On sensing their possible encirclement, terrorists shot Lt Col Laeeq and attempted to flee.

In ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed while a cache of IEDs, explosives and ammunition has also been recovered.

However, remaining terrorists managed to flee from the scene and martyred army officer’s cousin is still in their captivity. 

Determined to recover the innocent civilian hostage and apprehend perpetrators, sanitization operation in the area by security forces continues unabated despite bad weather conditions.

Security forces remain resolute to thwart such cowardly attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi and the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep grief and sorrow over martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonal Laiq Baig Mirza in Balochistan.

Soldier martyred in gun battle with terrorists in ... 09:24 AM | 7 Jul, 2022

RAWALPINDI – A soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Mir Ali area of North ...

More From This Category
TikTok star Hareem Shah, husband 'arrested' in ...
01:44 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Resolution submitted in Senate seeking ...
12:33 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
First post-Hajj flight with 213 pilgrims lands in ...
11:48 AM | 15 Jul, 2022
PM Shehbaz slashes petrol prices by Rs18.5 as ...
10:59 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
PTI’s Shehryar Afridi ousted as Kashmir ...
11:29 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Lt Col Laeeq: Abducted Pakistan Army officer ...
06:22 PM | 14 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Hareem Shah, husband 'arrested' in Türkiye
01:44 PM | 15 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr