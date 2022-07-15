Pakistan Army guns down nine terrorists after Lt Col Laeeq abducted, executed in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – At least nine terrorists were killed after a banned outfit abducted and executed an army officer, government and security officials said on Friday.

A group of 10-12 terrorists abducted Lieutenant Colonel Laeeq Baig Mirza serving in DHA Quetta and his cousin Umer Javed on Tuesday while returning to Quetta near Warchoom, Ziarat, after having visited Quaid's residency, said ISPR in a statement.

Following the abduction, security forces launched search operation using SSG troops and helicopters and a group of 6-8 terrorists was spotted moving in a Nullah in nearby mountains by one of the teams.

On sensing their possible encirclement, terrorists shot Lt Col Laeeq and attempted to flee.

In ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed while a cache of IEDs, explosives and ammunition has also been recovered.

However, remaining terrorists managed to flee from the scene and martyred army officer’s cousin is still in their captivity.

Determined to recover the innocent civilian hostage and apprehend perpetrators, sanitization operation in the area by security forces continues unabated despite bad weather conditions.

Security forces remain resolute to thwart such cowardly attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi and the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep grief and sorrow over martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonal Laiq Baig Mirza in Balochistan.