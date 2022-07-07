Soldier martyred in gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan

09:24 AM | 7 Jul, 2022
Soldier martyred in gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan
Source: File Photo
RAWALPINDI – A soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"Sepoy Waheed Khan, 23, resident of Nowshera having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat," a brief statement issued by the military's media wing read.

It further stated that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate the threat of possible terrorists.

Last week, security forces killed three terrorists in a gun battle in an area of North Waziristan district.

According to ISPR, an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) was conducted in general area Ghulam Khan Kalay on reported presence of terrorists.

During fire exchange, three terrorists while weapons and ammunition was also recovered from their possession.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, said ISPR in its statement.

