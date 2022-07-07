Two arrested in Karachi for sharing female govt officers names on porn site
KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two government employees for posting the names of female officers on a pornographic website over a promotion dispute.
Reports said that the suspects shared the names of 35 female officers on the adult website after which they started receiving harassing messages on their mobile phones.
The victims, later, filed a complaint with FIA, taking action against the suspects involved in the immoral act.
Taking action, a team of the investigation agency arrested two men – an assistant social welfare officer and junior clerk.
They were produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate Malir, who handed over them to FIA on two-day physical remand.
The court has asked FIA to submit a detailed report in next hearing.
