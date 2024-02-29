Search

Govt plans massive increase in security fee for new power connections

07:35 PM | 29 Feb, 2024
ISLAMABAD – After a massive increase in power tariff in Pakistan over the last few months, the government is reportedly planning to increase the security fee for new power connections. 

Reports suggest the Power Division has moved the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to increase the security fee for domestic connections from Rs1,220 to Rs18,000.

On the other hand, consumers using less than 10 kilowatt will pay at the rate of Rs20,000 per kilowatt. Those applying for a single-phase connection will pay a security fee of Rs24,000 per connection.

Also, the Power Division has sought an increase in the security fee for rural consumers to Rs7,800 per kilowatt, with the rate calculated at 1 percent of the property value in case it covers an area of over 10 marlas.

Sources say the new calculations are based on an estimated amount equivalent to three months of billing. If Nepra approves the proposed hike in fees, new demand notices would be issued on the basis of revised formula.

The planned hike in security fees will not only affect domestic consumers; it will also affect new commercial and small industrial consumers. The proposed increase for these two categories of consumers is from Rs2,010 per kilowatt to Rs57,000 per kilowatt.

Other categories of consumers to be covered by the security fee hike are streetlights, large industries and housing societies.

The planned increase in security fee for new electricity connections comes as there are suggestions to add new consumers to increase power consumption and reduce the capacity charges/payments paid to the power producers.

Hence, the move instead of encouraging electricity consumption will discourage people from applying for new connections amid stubborn inflation and purchasing power crisis. The proposal, if approved, can automatically shift the focus to installing more and more solar panels, which would help provide cheaper energy and tackle the climate crisis.  

Govt plans massive increase in security fee for new power connections

Gold & Silver

03:20 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Gold registers upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 29 Feb 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 282.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.11 751.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.32 916.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317.76 320.26
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:03 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 29th February 2024

