Death toll in Israeli firing on Palestinians waiting for aid rises to 112

Gaza's health ministry says the number of people killed as they waited to receive aid has risen to 112.

According to the health ministry spokesperson Dr Ashraf al-Qudra, another 760 Palestinians were injured in the indiscriminate Israeli firing.

He says that, according to witnesses, the bodies of some victims are yet to be recovered from the Nabulsi roundabout, on the south-western edge of Gaza City. This suggests the number of casualties could rise further.

Israeli troops opened fire on a crowd of Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza City on Thursday. The Israeli military said it was reviewing the incident. An Israeli government source said that IDF troops responded with "live fire" after people surrounded trucks carrying humanitarian aid.

More than 30,000 people have now been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 70,300 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead. Israeli military officials said at least 242 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.

A group of Israelis, led by families of hostages still held in Gaza, have embarked on a four-day march to Jerusalem to demand that their loved ones be released.