Search

Top NewsWorld

Death toll in Israeli firing on Palestinians waiting for aid rises to 112

Web Desk
08:55 PM | 29 Feb, 2024
Gaza femine
Source: X

Gaza's health ministry says the number of people killed as they waited to receive aid has risen to 112.

According to the health ministry spokesperson Dr Ashraf al-Qudra, another 760 Palestinians were injured in the indiscriminate Israeli firing.

He says that, according to witnesses, the bodies of some victims are yet to be recovered from the Nabulsi roundabout, on the south-western edge of Gaza City. This suggests the number of casualties could rise further.

Israeli troops opened fire on a crowd of Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza City on Thursday. The Israeli military said it was reviewing the incident. An Israeli government source said that IDF troops responded with "live fire" after people surrounded trucks carrying humanitarian aid.

More than 30,000 people have now been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 70,300 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead. Israeli military officials said at least 242 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.

A group of Israelis, led by families of hostages still held in Gaza, have embarked on a four-day march to Jerusalem to demand that their loved ones be released.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:25 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Caretakers increase petrol prices again before new Pakistani govt ...

08:55 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Death toll in Israeli firing on Palestinians waiting for aid rises to ...

10:20 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

National Assembly elected members take oath amid ruckus, protest ...

09:02 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

President convenes NA session hours before oath-taking of elected MNAs

11:34 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

China 'rolls over' $2b loan to Pakistan 

07:32 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

PML-N picks Shehbaz for PM slot, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for NA speaker

Most viewed

11:01 AM | 27 Feb, 2024

Election Commission defers Sunni Ittehad Council's plea for reserved ...

10:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Saudi Arabia confers King Abdulaziz Medal upon Pakistan's air chief

09:02 AM | 27 Feb, 2024

Pakistan announces Rs7.05 per unit hike in power tariff under fuel ...

09:01 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Newly elected MPAs take oath in KP assembly after hullabaloo

07:55 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Fazl sees system collapsing due to establishment's interference

06:54 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Murad Ali Shah takes oath as Sindh CM for third time

Advertisement

Latest

11:27 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Customs seize high-end mobile phones worth 85 million at Lahore Airport

Gold & Silver

03:20 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Gold registers upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 29 Feb 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 282.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.11 751.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.32 916.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317.76 320.26
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:03 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 29th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: