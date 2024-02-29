Rowdy school students create chaos in DHA Lahore after mass bunk (VIDEO)

LAHORE – A posh locality in the provincial capital witnessed chaotic scenes as hundreds of students of different schools organised a mass bunk, which they dubbed as "Grand Bunk Day".
Videos doing rounds on social media and WhatsApp groups show rowdy students flocking to DHA Phase 8 where they blocked main road with queues of cars, leaving residents and commuters in jeopardy.
The security of DHA was seemed helpless. The charged students even resorted to aerial firing and damaged the solar plates installed in the locality.
Many of them were seen riding bikes and burning car tires, creating chaos on the streets without any fear of the law enforcement.
The students of several schools reportedly organised the ‘Grand Bunk Day’ using social media groups where they communicated and planned for the event.
Police took no action against the students involved in hooliganism till the filing of this report.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
