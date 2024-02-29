Rowdy school students create chaos in DHA Lahore after mass bunk (VIDEO)

LAHORE – A posh locality in the provincial capital witnessed chaotic scenes as hundreds of students of different schools organised a mass bunk, which they dubbed as "Grand Bunk Day".

Videos doing rounds on social media and WhatsApp groups show rowdy students flocking to DHA Phase 8 where they blocked main road with queues of cars, leaving residents and commuters in jeopardy.

The security of DHA was seemed helpless. The charged students even resorted to aerial firing and damaged the solar plates installed in the locality.

Many of them were seen riding bikes and burning car tires, creating chaos on the streets without any fear of the law enforcement.

The students of several schools reportedly organised the ‘Grand Bunk Day’ using social media groups where they communicated and planned for the event.

Police took no action against the students involved in hooliganism till the filing of this report.