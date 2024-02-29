AIOU Matric, FA, I.Com roll number slips 2024; check details

ISLAMABAD – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) recently issued date sheet for final examinations of Matric, FA, I.Com and other programs for the semester of Autumn 2023.
The examinations will begin from March 5 and end on April 8, 2024. All the papers will be conducted in evening shift, 2:30pm-5:30pm.
The open university has informed all the regional heads and others officials to start preparations in this regard.
It is mandatory for all candidates appearing in the matric, FA and other exams to keep their roll number slips with them while going to the examination centre.
Authorities will not allow any student to take the exams without the roll number slips. The roll number slips carry details of examination centre, schedule and others.
The candidates of Matric, FA, I.Com and other programs can download their roll number slips from the official website of the AIOU.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
