AIOU Matric, FA, I.Com roll number slips 2024; check details

08:16 PM | 29 Feb, 2024
AIOU Matric, FA, I.Com roll number slips 2024; check details
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) recently issued date sheet for final examinations of Matric, FA, I.Com and other programs for the semester of Autumn 2023.

The examinations will begin from March 5 and end on April 8, 2024. All the papers will be conducted in evening shift, 2:30pm-5:30pm. 

The open university has informed all the regional heads and others officials to start preparations in this regard. 

It is mandatory for all candidates appearing in the matric, FA and other exams to keep their roll number slips with them while going to the examination centre.

Authorities will not allow any student to take the exams without the roll number slips. The roll number slips carry details of examination centre, schedule and others. 

The candidates of Matric, FA, I.Com and other programs can download their roll number slips from the official website of the AIOU. 

BISE Lahore Matric examination roll number slip 2024 available for download

Facebook Comments

