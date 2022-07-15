Lt Col Laeeq: President Alvi, PM Shehbaz grieved over brutal killing of Pakistan Army officer

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their grief over the martyrdom of Lt Colonel Laeeq Baig Mirza in Balochistan.

In a condolence message on Twitter, the president prayed for elevation of ranks of the martyr in heaven and for giving patience to the bereaved family to bear the immense loss with fortitude.

Alvi said the nefarious tactics of the terrorists could not weaken resolve of the nation and the whole nation stood with the armed forces in the war against terrorism.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا لیفٹیننٹ کرنل لئیق بیگ مرزا کی زیارت، بلوچستان میں شہادت پر گہرے دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار



صدر مملکت کی شہید کے لیے بلندی درجات اور اہل خانہ کے لیے صبر جمیل کی دعا



دہشت گردوں کے اوچھے ہتھکنڈے پاکستانی قوم کے عزم کو متزلزل نہیں کر سکتے، صدر مملکت pic.twitter.com/4OaLqdYTYM — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 14, 2022

In a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, "Our law enforcement agencies will hunt down all those who perpetrated this heinous crime and bring them to justice. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved family. Nation grieves with them and shares their sorrow."

Deeply grieved over martyrdom of Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza in Balochistan. Our law enforcement agencies will hunt down all those who perpetrated this heinous crime & bring them to justice. My thoughts & prayers are with bereaved family. Nation grieves with them & shares their sorrow — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 14, 2022

Following the martyrdom of Lt Col Laeeq Baig Mirza, the security forces conducted an operation and gunned down nine terrorists on Friday.