Lt Col Laeeq: President Alvi, PM Shehbaz grieved over brutal killing of Pakistan Army officer
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their grief over the martyrdom of Lt Colonel Laeeq Baig Mirza in Balochistan.
In a condolence message on Twitter, the president prayed for elevation of ranks of the martyr in heaven and for giving patience to the bereaved family to bear the immense loss with fortitude.
Alvi said the nefarious tactics of the terrorists could not weaken resolve of the nation and the whole nation stood with the armed forces in the war against terrorism.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, "Our law enforcement agencies will hunt down all those who perpetrated this heinous crime and bring them to justice. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved family. Nation grieves with them and shares their sorrow."
Following the martyrdom of Lt Col Laeeq Baig Mirza, the security forces conducted an operation and gunned down nine terrorists on Friday.
