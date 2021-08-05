PAKvNZ: Kiwis to tour Pakistan for the first time in 18 years

LAHORE – The efforts of Pakistani officials to bring cricket back home is in full swing as Pakistan is all set to host New Zealand for the first time since November 2003.

The schedule issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board Thursday revealed the schedule of New Zealand's upcoming tour to Pakistan where they will play three ODIs in Rawalpindi and five T20Is in the Punjab capital.

The PCB’s handout further cited that the ODIs will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on September 17, 19, and 21. Meanwhile, the Gaddafi Stadium will stage the five T20Is scheduled to take place from September 25 to October 3.

PCB confirms schedule of New Zealand's first tour of Pakistan in 18 years.

Series schedule

11 Sep – Arrival in Islamabad

12-14 Sep – Room isolation

15-16 Sep – Training/practice/intra-squad match

17 Sep – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

19 Sep – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

21 Sep – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

25 Sep – 1st T20I, Lahore

26 Sep – 2nd T20I, Lahore

29 Sep – 3rd T20I, Lahore

1 Oct – 4th T20I, Lahore

3 Oct – 5th T20I, Lahore

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan while sharing details on the upcoming tour said that a series against New Zealand would be the perfect start to an exciting home season of red and white-ball cricket.

“I am pleased New Zealand Cricket has accepted our offer to play two additional T20Is. These will not only provide extra games to both the countries as part of their World Cup preparations, but will also allow New Zealand players to spend extra days in Pakistan, familiarise with our culture and enjoy our hospitality,” Khan added.

New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White said “We’re very much looking forward to returning to Pakistan for the start of their home international season. New Zealand was the first country outside India to tour Pakistan and we share a close relationship with the PCB. It’s great that after such a difficult time for Pakistan international cricket is again being played in the country.”

Wasim Khan and David White on New Zealand's first tour to Pakistan in 18 years



More details ➡️ https://t.co/Gvcxeb5wFb#PAKvNZ | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/Aof4mt0phZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 5, 2021

Furthermore, Australia is also scheduled to undertake a full tour in February or March next year.