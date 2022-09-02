Nigeria bans use of white models, voice-over artists on national media

In a surprising turn of events, Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Information and Culture announced on Friday its Advertising Regulatory Council Of Nigeria (ARCON) would not allow use of foreign models and voice-over artists on the Nigerian media.

Divided into polarizing opinions, netizens were quick to accuse Nigeria of discrimination and labelled the country's new policy as "xenophobic" yet many expressed their approval.

Ban on the use of Foreign Models and Voice-Over Artists on the Nigerian Advertising Medium/Media pic.twitter.com/5pICTqOUt1 — Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) August 23, 2022

It is pertinent to know that white voice-over artists and white non-Nigerian models have dominated Nigeria's advertising space, taking over commercials and ads.

According to ARCON, the ban, notified on August 22, will come into effect from October 1.

Following the official announcement by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Steve Babaeko, the president of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, confirmed the ban in a comment to the The Times.