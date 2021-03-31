White in the Flag – Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches Pakistan's first digital platform for minorities
Web Desk
01:47 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
White in the Flag – Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches Pakistan's first digital platform for minorities
Share

Acclaimed filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has launched Pakistan’s first digital platform that is dedicated to the religious minority groups in the country.

Named as the 'White in the Flag’, the website will be providing a platform to indulge in discussions about the issues the minorities of the country face. Moreover, it will openly engage and encourage discussions and sharing of real-life experiences.

The driving force behind 'White in the flag' is an attempt to create a discourse around their experiences through documenting their history, present and future in various forms stated in a press release.

The two-time Academy Award winner also aims to provide a major tool to students, activists and legislators while addressing issues concerning the minorities.

The 42-year-old's newly-launched website will also provide resources for the religious minority groups that will be helpful to activists and legislators in progressing with relevant policy initiatives.

White in the Flag also has a section featuring articles on Asma Jehangir, Jogendra Nath Mandal, John Joseph, Rashid Rehman, Salman Taseer, Shahbaz Bhatti, Arafat Mazhar, Jibran Nasir, IA Rehman, Peter Jacob, Hina Jilani, Veerji Kohli, Paul Bhatti, Haroon Sarab Diyal, Saif ul Malook, Romana Bashir and Jalila Haider.

Sharmeen Obaid's 'A Life Too Short' reiterates ... 07:23 PM | 30 Jan, 2021

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy Films' latest documentary, A Life Too Short debuted at the 11th edition of DOC NYC, America's ...

More From This Category
Ahmad Ali Butt was caught red-handed twice by wife
01:20 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Nora Fatehi set the dance floor on fire at ...
12:54 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Pervez Musharraf’s granddaughter takes first ...
09:46 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Marvel fan sets new Guinness world record
07:31 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Sheheryar Munawar and Humaima Malick all set to ...
06:01 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Hania Aamir shares adorable pictures, wishing ...
06:44 PM | 30 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
White in the Flag – Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches Pakistan's first digital platform ...
01:47 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr