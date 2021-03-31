White in the Flag – Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches Pakistan's first digital platform for minorities

Acclaimed filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has launched Pakistan’s first digital platform that is dedicated to the religious minority groups in the country.

Named as the 'White in the Flag’, the website will be providing a platform to indulge in discussions about the issues the minorities of the country face. Moreover, it will openly engage and encourage discussions and sharing of real-life experiences.

The driving force behind 'White in the flag' is an attempt to create a discourse around their experiences through documenting their history, present and future in various forms stated in a press release.

The two-time Academy Award winner also aims to provide a major tool to students, activists and legislators while addressing issues concerning the minorities.

The 42-year-old's newly-launched website will also provide resources for the religious minority groups that will be helpful to activists and legislators in progressing with relevant policy initiatives.

White in the Flag also has a section featuring articles on Asma Jehangir, Jogendra Nath Mandal, John Joseph, Rashid Rehman, Salman Taseer, Shahbaz Bhatti, Arafat Mazhar, Jibran Nasir, IA Rehman, Peter Jacob, Hina Jilani, Veerji Kohli, Paul Bhatti, Haroon Sarab Diyal, Saif ul Malook, Romana Bashir and Jalila Haider.