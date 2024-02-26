Search

Indian music legend Pankaj Udhas dies after prolonged illness 

04:33 PM | 26 Feb, 2024
Source: Social media

MUMBAI – Renowned Indian singer Pankaj Udhas has died at the age of 73 after a protracted illness.

The death of the 'Chitti Ayi Hai' and 'Chandi Jaisa Rang' singer was confirmed by his daughter Nayaab Udhas in a social media post on Monday. 

"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February due to a prolonged illness. Udhas family," read the statement.

The singer was unwell for the last few days and took his last breath at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

