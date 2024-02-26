President Alvi 'rejects' National Assembly session summary over reserved seats issue

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday returned a summary for convening of the session of the National Assembly unsigned, saying the issued related to reserved seats should be resolved first.
A summary requisitioning the session of the lower house of the parliament was sent to the president by the parliamentary affairs division four days ago, but there was no official response from his office.
Reports said the president was bound to summon the NA session within 21 days of the election and if he failed to call it, then the Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf could bypass him through NA Secretariat and summon the session.
Rejecting the summary, the president said the matter related to the reserved seats of the National Assembly should be addressed first before calling the session.
Meanwhile, reports said that the National Assembly speaker has decided to summon the session on Feb 29 under section 2 of the Article 91 of the Constitution.
The newly-elected members of the National Assembly would take oath during the session, paving the way for formation of the new government in Centre.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is yet to issue details regarding allocation of reserved seats to the political parties.
The PTI-backed candidates have joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to secure the reserved seats. The party has filed a petition with the ECP to get its share of reserved seats while the electoral watchdog is yet to take a decision on it.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 26, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.