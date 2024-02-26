President Alvi 'rejects' National Assembly session summary over reserved seats issue

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday returned a summary for convening of the session of the National Assembly unsigned, saying the issued related to reserved seats should be resolved first.

A summary requisitioning the session of the lower house of the parliament was sent to the president by the parliamentary affairs division four days ago, but there was no official response from his office.

Reports said the president was bound to summon the NA session within 21 days of the election and if he failed to call it, then the Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf could bypass him through NA Secretariat and summon the session.

Rejecting the summary, the president said the matter related to the reserved seats of the National Assembly should be addressed first before calling the session.

Meanwhile, reports said that the National Assembly speaker has decided to summon the session on Feb 29 under section 2 of the Article 91 of the Constitution.

The newly-elected members of the National Assembly would take oath during the session, paving the way for formation of the new government in Centre.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is yet to issue details regarding allocation of reserved seats to the political parties.

The PTI-backed candidates have joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to secure the reserved seats. The party has filed a petition with the ECP to get its share of reserved seats while the electoral watchdog is yet to take a decision on it.