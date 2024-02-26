Punjab CM Maryam announces major relief for those using up to 300 electricity units

LAHORE – Newly-elected Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz announced major relief for electricity consumers in the province as she spelled out her vision in her maiden speech in the Punjab Assembly after winning the CM election.
The chief minister revealed the relief plan with tweak as it is the different from what was pledged by his party leaders during the election campaign.
PML-N Vice President Hamza Shehbaz Sharif had announced during his campaign that the people would be provided 300 units of electricity ‘free of cost’ if his party was voted to power.
The same relief was also pledged by other political parties, including the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), during their election campaigns.
In her speech, Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said her government would provide solar systems to those who are using up to 300 electricity units in a month.
She also pledged to initiate free wifi prgamme in Lahore, adding that it would be extended to other cities in the next phase.
CM Maryam also pledged to built five IT universities across the province during his five-year stint.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 26, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
