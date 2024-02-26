Punjab CM Maryam announces major relief for those using up to 300 electricity units

LAHORE – Newly-elected Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz announced major relief for electricity consumers in the province as she spelled out her vision in her maiden speech in the Punjab Assembly after winning the CM election.

The chief minister revealed the relief plan with tweak as it is the different from what was pledged by his party leaders during the election campaign.

PML-N Vice President Hamza Shehbaz Sharif had announced during his campaign that the people would be provided 300 units of electricity ‘free of cost’ if his party was voted to power.

The same relief was also pledged by other political parties, including the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), during their election campaigns.

In her speech, Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said her government would provide solar systems to those who are using up to 300 electricity units in a month.

She also pledged to initiate free wifi prgamme in Lahore, adding that it would be extended to other cities in the next phase.

CM Maryam also pledged to built five IT universities across the province during his five-year stint.