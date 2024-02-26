Palestinian PM resigns over ‘genocide’ in Gaza by Israel

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced on Monday he had submitted the resignation of his government, which rules parts of the occupied West Bank, amid ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The decision to resign comes based on the political, security and economic developments that are related to offensive on Gaza, and the unprecedented escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem and the genocide by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the outgoing PM said, adding that he had sent his resignation to Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday.

“I see that the next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political arrangements that take into account the new reality in Gaza and the need for a Palestinian-Palestinian consensus based on Palestinian unity and the extension of unity of authority over the land of Palestine,” Al Jazeera quoted him as having said.

Shtayyeh’s decision to step down comes as US increasing pressure on President Abbas to bring change in the PA and initiate work on new political structure that can govern a Palestinian state following the Israel war.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been rejecting the proposal regarding giving the control of a Palestinian state and Gaza to the Abbas-led PA.

Violence in the occupied West Bank sparked after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel that claimed over 1,100 lives. In retaliatory bombardment, Israel has killed more than 29,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza so far.