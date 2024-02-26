Search

Sheikh Nuri praises American-Pakistani philanthropist’s work for Pakistan

Web Desk
07:50 PM | 26 Feb, 2024
ISLAMABAD - Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ali, who holds the keys to Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH), visited Pakistan for a week and commended the work of Tanweer Ahmed. Ahmed organized the visit to allow the revered figure to speak directly with Pakistani citizens and share his ideas.

During his visit, Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ali praised Ahmed's contributions to promoting IT education and quality healthcare in Pakistan and called him a role model for others to follow. He said that Ahmed's charitable work is essential and has benefited Pakistan greatly.

Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ali also gave a lecture at the National University of Science & Technology (NUST) in Islamabad, where Ahmed recently donated $9 million to the IT Tower. The donation will help students from poor backgrounds gain access to quality education through scholarships, with a particular focus on helping the most impoverished students from across Pakistan. Gen Asim Munir, the army chief, praised Ahmed for his contribution, saying "Pakistan is proud of heroes like you."

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori met with Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ali at the Governor House to thank him for his role in helping Pakistan. A special ceremony was held in honour of Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ahmad Ali at the Eidgah shrine in Rawalpindi, where he prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.

The Minister for Religious Affairs also met with Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ahmad Ali and emphasized the importance of Roza Rasool Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam as the holiest place on earth. He said that the people of Pakistan are deeply attached to Saudi Arabia and Madinah Tayyaba.

Tanweer Ahmed expressed his gratitude for Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ahmad Ali's visit, saying that it was a privilege to have him in Pakistan and that his kindness and affection for the people of Pakistan were deeply appreciated. Ahmed also highlighted Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ali's sincerity and advocacy for the people of Pakistan.

Tanweer Ahmed is an American-Pakistani businessman, investor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who has worked with major companies, not-for-profit organizations, and hospitals. He owns the largest cricket complex in Houston, the Prairie View Cricket Complex, and the Houston Hurricanes cricket franchise. He is also the founder of a brand of food chains and owns many food chain franchises like Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and KFC.

In addition, he owns California’s most significant transport company and has business interests in the energy sector and medicine industry. Tanweer Ahmed is credited with taking over 50 million dollars in aid to Pakistan during the 2022 devastating floods.

Two months ago, the Governor of Sindh, Mr Kamran Tessori, conferred a doctorate and a gold medal on Tanweer Ahmed for his philanthropic work in Pakistan. He has also built a state-of-the-art hospital in Sialkot.

