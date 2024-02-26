Sheikh Nuri praises American-Pakistani philanthropist’s work for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ali, who holds the keys to Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH), visited Pakistan for a week and commended the work of Tanweer Ahmed. Ahmed organized the visit to allow the revered figure to speak directly with Pakistani citizens and share his ideas.
During his visit, Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ali praised Ahmed's contributions to promoting IT education and quality healthcare in Pakistan and called him a role model for others to follow. He said that Ahmed's charitable work is essential and has benefited Pakistan greatly.
Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ali also gave a lecture at the National University of Science & Technology (NUST) in Islamabad, where Ahmed recently donated $9 million to the IT Tower. The donation will help students from poor backgrounds gain access to quality education through scholarships, with a particular focus on helping the most impoverished students from across Pakistan. Gen Asim Munir, the army chief, praised Ahmed for his contribution, saying "Pakistan is proud of heroes like you."
Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori met with Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ali at the Governor House to thank him for his role in helping Pakistan. A special ceremony was held in honour of Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ahmad Ali at the Eidgah shrine in Rawalpindi, where he prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.
The Minister for Religious Affairs also met with Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ahmad Ali and emphasized the importance of Roza Rasool Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam as the holiest place on earth. He said that the people of Pakistan are deeply attached to Saudi Arabia and Madinah Tayyaba.
Tanweer Ahmed expressed his gratitude for Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ahmad Ali's visit, saying that it was a privilege to have him in Pakistan and that his kindness and affection for the people of Pakistan were deeply appreciated. Ahmed also highlighted Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ali's sincerity and advocacy for the people of Pakistan.
Tanweer Ahmed is an American-Pakistani businessman, investor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who has worked with major companies, not-for-profit organizations, and hospitals. He owns the largest cricket complex in Houston, the Prairie View Cricket Complex, and the Houston Hurricanes cricket franchise. He is also the founder of a brand of food chains and owns many food chain franchises like Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and KFC.
In addition, he owns California’s most significant transport company and has business interests in the energy sector and medicine industry. Tanweer Ahmed is credited with taking over 50 million dollars in aid to Pakistan during the 2022 devastating floods.
Two months ago, the Governor of Sindh, Mr Kamran Tessori, conferred a doctorate and a gold medal on Tanweer Ahmed for his philanthropic work in Pakistan. He has also built a state-of-the-art hospital in Sialkot.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 26, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.