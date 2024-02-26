First Sikh couple ties the knot at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

NAROWAL – A wedding ceremony for a Sikh couple was held at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib for the first time since the establishment of Kartarpur corridor.
Reports said Arjun Singh, who hails from suburban area of Sialkot, tied the knot with Amar Kaur at the ceremony, which was led by Gurdwara’s head Sardar Gobind Singh.
The event was attended by the couple’s relatives and representatives of the PMU Kartarpur.
Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Gobind Singh said the wedding rituals are performed at Gurdwara by the Sikh community. He said it was the first wedding since the Karatpur Corridor was opened in 2019.
It is recalled that Pakistan is yet to implement the registration laws for the Sikh marriages. The Punjab Assembly had approved the Sikh Marriage Act 2018 but it awaits implementation for more than six years.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 26, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.