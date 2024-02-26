First Sikh couple ties the knot at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

NAROWAL – A wedding ceremony for a Sikh couple was held at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib for the first time since the establishment of Kartarpur corridor.

Reports said Arjun Singh, who hails from suburban area of Sialkot, tied the knot with Amar Kaur at the ceremony, which was led by Gurdwara’s head Sardar Gobind Singh.

The event was attended by the couple’s relatives and representatives of the PMU Kartarpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Gobind Singh said the wedding rituals are performed at Gurdwara by the Sikh community. He said it was the first wedding since the Karatpur Corridor was opened in 2019.

It is recalled that Pakistan is yet to implement the registration laws for the Sikh marriages. The Punjab Assembly had approved the Sikh Marriage Act 2018 but it awaits implementation for more than six years.