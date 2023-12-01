35 Palestinians killed as Israel resumes pounding Gaza after truce collapses

GAZA CITY – Israeli forces have again launched bombardment on Gaza after a week-long truce ended without reaching a permanent solutions, with both sides blaming each other for violations of terms of agreement.

Reports said Israeli warplanes pounded eastern areas of the enclave, adding that columns of smoke were pillowing out from various buildings. Residents of the areas fleeing for shelter further west amid the bombardment.

The northern Gaza, the main war-hit area for weeks, also saw massive bombardment with huge plumes of smoke rising above the destroyed buildings.

Within two hours after the truce collpased, Gaza health officials reported that 35 people had been killed and dozens injured in the air strikes.

The Israeli military in a statement said it had "resumed combat operations" and its warplanes were targeting Gaza. It accused Hamas of violating the truce first by firing rockets on Israel and not releasing all the woman hostages.

On the other hand, Hamas said Israel was responsible for the collapse of the truce as it rejected terms to free more hostages.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has called for a durable and sustained ceasefire in Gaza to enable supply of extensive and robust humanitarian assistance, urgently needed medical aid to the injured and shelter to those displaced by the indiscriminate and in-humane bombing by Israeli occupation forces.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan was deeply concerned at the escalating Israeli aggression in the West Bank.

She said the international community should take immediate and decisive steps to bring an end to Israeli campaign of terrorism against Palestinians.