Hamas invites X chief Elon Musk to visit Gaza to witness extent of massacre, destruction

Palestine group Hamas has extended an invitation to the world’s richest man and chief of microblogging platform X Elon Musk to visit Gaza to witness damage caused by an Israeli attack after Tesla owner met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Musk visited Kfar Aza, from the Gaza border where scores of people were killed by Hamas attackers.

In a statement, a senior Hamas official invited him to visit Palestine to see the extent of the massacres and destruction committed against Gazans, in compliance with the standards of objectivity and credibility.

Elon Musk endorsed a post accusing Jews of alleged hatred against whites, and he said everyone is allowed to be proud of their race, except for white people.

He said the misinformation must stop training masses to be killers in the future. And then, making Gaza prosperous. And if that happens, I think it will be a good future.

The Tesla owner earlier agreed to not provide internet access to Palestinians, offering his satellite company Starlink without Israeli approval.

Elon Musk’s visit to Tel Aviv comes amid criticism against his post, and it caused companies to withdraw advertisements from the platform.