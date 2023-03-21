Pakistani cleric Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi murdered in Karachi

KARACHI – In another gruesome incident in the country’s largest metropolis, a noted cleric was gunned down in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighborhood.

Local police told media that the Maulana Sufi Abdul Qayyum Naqshbandi was going back home after morning prayers in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-9 of Karachi when unidentified attackers sprayed bullets at him outside his home.

The corpse of the slain was sent to Jinnah Hospital, Karachi for the medico-legal procedure.

It was reported that the deceased was the principal of Madrasa Noorani Islamic Centre, and the chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Association.

Meanwhile, the local cops have started probing into the brutal murder and further proceedings are underway.

Family members and local residents of the area staged a protest against the killing of the cleric. Protesters blocked both near Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Block 9 and demanded the arrest of the culprits.