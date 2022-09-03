Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 September 2022

08:21 AM | 3 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 September 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 139,100 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 119,200. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 109,266 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 127,507.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 139,100 PKR 1,460
Karachi PKR 139,100 PKR 1,460
Islamabad PKR 139,100 PKR 1,460
Peshawar PKR 139,100 PKR 1,460
Quetta PKR 139,100 PKR 1,460
Sialkot PKR 139,100 PKR 1,460
Attock PKR 139,100 PKR 1,460
Gujranwala PKR 139,100 PKR 1,460
Jehlum PKR 139,100 PKR 1,460
Multan PKR 139,100 PKR 1,460
Bahawalpur PKR 139,100 PKR 1,460
Gujrat PKR 139,100 PKR 1,460
Nawabshah PKR 139,100 PKR 1,460
Chakwal PKR 139,100 PKR 1,460
Hyderabad PKR 139,100 PKR 1,460
Nowshehra PKR 139,100 PKR 1,460
Sargodha PKR 139,100 PKR 1,460
Faisalabad PKR 139,100 PKR 1,460
Mirpur PKR 139,100 PKR 1,460

