Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli to reach fastest 10,000 international runs

Pakistan captain Babar Azam surpassed his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli in reaching 10,000 international runs in 228 innings.

Kohli achieved scored the same the runs in 232 innings. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam completed 10,000 runs in international cricket during Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match against Sri Lanka.

He reached the milestone in 228 innings and is certainly on his way to becoming one of the greats at the international level for his country.

Overall, he is the fifth fastest to the landmark and is the fastest among the Asian batters.