Aymen Saleem opens up about her relationship with Arslan Naseer

Pakistani stars Aymen Saleem and Arslan Naseer won the hearts of the fans with their stunning acting in their debut drama serial “Chupke Chupke”.

Chupke Chupke, starring Arsalan Naseer, Osman Khalid Butt, Aymen Saleem and Ayeza Khan was a Ramzan special serial which was loved by the audience. Aymen and Arslan earned huge recognition and love from the audience with their onscreen chemistry.

Aymen and Arslan reappeared in Ramzan special drama serial “Paristan” as a couple and audience was totally in love with their on-screen chemistry once again.

Recently, Aymen cleared the air regarding her relationship with co-star Arslan Naseer. Replying to a question, she said, “So I and Arslan have always been just costars/friends. In fact, I’d like to request fan pages to not to treat us as a couple. It can get very awkward and uncomfortable. I hope you guys can respect and understand that.”