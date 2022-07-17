Mosquito solves mystery behind Chinese robbery

Noor Fatima
02:33 PM | 17 Jul, 2022
Mosquito solves mystery behind Chinese robbery

Recently, in Fuzhou, East China’s Fujian Province, a blood-filled mosquito squashed in a burgled apartment helped police officials to apprehend the mysterious criminal.

The crime scene– an apartment in a high-rise residential compound – was breached by the burglar and its condition suggested that he might have spent the night there.

While examining the crime scene, police noticed found a blood stain left by a squashed mosquito on a wall, which they decided to have tested for DNA. Investigators also found “leftover noodles and cooked eggs in the kitchen, blankets, and pillows taken from the wardrobe and left on the bed, burned incense sticks”.

In one swipe, the police were then also able to solve three other burglary cases all linked to the same man.

DNA tests showed that the blood belonged to a man surnamed Chai who happened to have an extensive criminal record. Chai was brought in for questioning and confessed to the burglary. He is currently being held in custody pending trial.

