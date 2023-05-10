Search

LifestyleViral

Russian social media star Hasbulla under house arrest

Web Desk 06:46 PM | 10 May, 2023
Russian social media star Hasbulla under house arrest
Source: Instagram

Russia's social media influencer Hasbulla Nagomedov this week found himself in the midst of a tumultuous traffic incident in Dagestan, resulting in his arrest.

Videos surfaced showing Hasbulla and his friends recklessly speeding through a public street in Russia, eventually leading to their apprehension and subsequent mugshots.

However, a few hours later, he was released from jail and placed under house arrest in his hometown, as he revealed through a tweet. Though he shared an old photo where he posed, a suspicious alteration was evident—there seemed to be a doctored area on his foot, indicating a photoshopped ankle monitor associated with house arrest.

Hasbulla himself confirmed the development through a tweet, stating, "Bailed out on house arrest."

Following the incident, the 20-year-old took to Instagram to express his apologies. In a now-expired story, he promised not to repeat such actions and clarified that he was not the one driving during the incident.

Hasbulla gained significant fame in 2020 after sharing videos on Instagram, where he now boasts a substantial following of 8.6 million. He later expanded his reach by uploading videos on TikTok, further increasing his popularity and fan base.

Russian social media sensation sparks controversy by 'hitting' his cat

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Celebs lament police assault on PTI supporter amid clashes over Imran Khan’s arrest

04:55 PM | 10 May, 2023

How did Reham react to Imran Khan's arrest?

11:17 PM | 9 May, 2023

Pakistani celebrities express outrage over Imran Khan's arrest

06:59 PM | 9 May, 2023

Have PTI protesters stormed into GHQ, Lahore corps commander house? (VIDEOS)

06:28 PM | 9 May, 2023

Here's how Pakistanis are reacting to Imran Khan's arrest

03:14 PM | 9 May, 2023

Hiba Bukhari set to star in upcoming drama with Farhan Saeed

07:23 PM | 6 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

ECC approves whooping increase in price of life-saving cardiac stents ...

08:59 PM | 10 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 10th May 2023

09:42 AM | 10 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 296
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 193.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.71 762.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.47
Danish Krone DKK 41.96 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.61 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 10, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 239,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.

Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: