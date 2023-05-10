Russian social media star Hasbulla under house arrest

Russia's social media influencer Hasbulla Nagomedov this week found himself in the midst of a tumultuous traffic incident in Dagestan, resulting in his arrest.

Videos surfaced showing Hasbulla and his friends recklessly speeding through a public street in Russia, eventually leading to their apprehension and subsequent mugshots.

However, a few hours later, he was released from jail and placed under house arrest in his hometown, as he revealed through a tweet. Though he shared an old photo where he posed, a suspicious alteration was evident—there seemed to be a doctored area on his foot, indicating a photoshopped ankle monitor associated with house arrest.

Hasbulla himself confirmed the development through a tweet, stating, "Bailed out on house arrest."

Gm☕️☀️ Bailed out on house arrest???????? pic.twitter.com/TbClO2YmYu — Hasbulla (@Hasbulla_NFT) May 9, 2023

Following the incident, the 20-year-old took to Instagram to express his apologies. In a now-expired story, he promised not to repeat such actions and clarified that he was not the one driving during the incident.

Hasbulla gained significant fame in 2020 after sharing videos on Instagram, where he now boasts a substantial following of 8.6 million. He later expanded his reach by uploading videos on TikTok, further increasing his popularity and fan base.