Russian social media sensation sparks controversy by 'hitting' his cat

Hasbulla Magomedov is a 20-year-old Russian influencer who gained popularity on social media due to his unique appearance and humorous content.

He has amassed a significant following on various platforms, including Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Hasbulla has also participated in several celebrity boxing matches and has been praised for his sportsmanship and positive attitude.

However, a recent video of him striking his cat has drawn reaction from his fans and followers. In response to the backlash, Hasbulla released a statement claiming that he was merely giving his cat a gentle reprimand and that people were blowing the incident out of proportion.

In the footage, he can be seen gently pulling his cat's ear and then lightly hitting her before she runs away and jumps into a box. He then strikes her more forcefully on the head while reprimanding her in Russian.

On Friday, he addressed the issue in a video statement in an effort to provide the "full picture". He stated, "Those who think I was beating the cat, pulling its ear, and so on, I only pulled its ear gently. I understand that people are waiting for me to slip up so they can attack me and say, 'you do this, you do that.' Barksik was misbehaving, and I simply pulled its ear to correct its behaviour, that's all."I cherish my cat more than anything else, and if I didn't love her, she wouldn't be living with me. Cats are my favourite animals, and when she acted out, I scolded her a little. You're criticizing me for no reason,"

The video caused an uproar on social media, particularly on Twitter, where many users expressed their outrage over his behaviour. The incident sparked a heated debate about animal cruelty and raised questions about the ethics of public figures and their responsibilities as role models.

