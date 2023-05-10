Maya Ali appeals Imran Khan to protest sensibly

Mass protests erupted in Islamabad as a significant number of people, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party members and the general public, took to the streets following the arrest of former Prime Minister and PTI chairman, Imran Khan.

In response, many Pakistanis resorted to using VPNs to access social media platforms that have been facing a shutdown, in order to rally support for Khan while advocating for peace. Among those raising their voices was actor Maya Ali, who shared a message on her Instagram Story.

Ali urged people to refrain from causing harm to others or themselves during the protests. She emphasized the importance of not damaging vehicles, shops, or robbing anyone, and urged protesters not to harm anyone supporting their captain in any capacity. Sensibly handling the situation without causing danger or harm was stressed as crucial.

Highlighting the destructive actions of a few, Ali made it clear that those engaging in violence and causing chaos were not part of their group, indicating they knew the culprits' identities. She encouraged people to assist one another during this difficult time and emphasized the need for unity as a nation, echoing the desires of their captain. Ali concluded her message with the hashtag #LiveLongImranKhan.

During the demonstrations, which included sit-ins and clashes with the police, PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi and several party workers were arrested. The situation escalated as alleged enraged PTI supporters set fire to vehicles, including waterboard trucks and a prison van, and engaged in stone-pelting incidents.

In response, the police resorted to baton charges, tear gas, and water cannons to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries among both protesters and law enforcement personnel.