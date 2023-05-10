Search

Lifestyle

Maya Ali appeals Imran Khan to protest sensibly

Maheen Khawaja 07:41 PM | 10 May, 2023
Maya Ali appeals Imran Khan to protest sensibly
Source: Instagram

Mass protests erupted in Islamabad as a significant number of people, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party members and the general public, took to the streets following the arrest of former Prime Minister and PTI chairman, Imran Khan.

In response, many Pakistanis resorted to using VPNs to access social media platforms that have been facing a shutdown, in order to rally support for Khan while advocating for peace. Among those raising their voices was actor Maya Ali, who shared a message on her Instagram Story.

Ali urged people to refrain from causing harm to others or themselves during the protests. She emphasized the importance of not damaging vehicles, shops, or robbing anyone, and urged protesters not to harm anyone supporting their captain in any capacity. Sensibly handling the situation without causing danger or harm was stressed as crucial.

Highlighting the destructive actions of a few, Ali made it clear that those engaging in violence and causing chaos were not part of their group, indicating they knew the culprits' identities. She encouraged people to assist one another during this difficult time and emphasized the need for unity as a nation, echoing the desires of their captain. Ali concluded her message with the hashtag #LiveLongImranKhan.

DP Exclusive: Unseen footage of attack on Lahore Corps Commander's residence

During the demonstrations, which included sit-ins and clashes with the police, PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi and several party workers were arrested. The situation escalated as alleged enraged PTI supporters set fire to vehicles, including waterboard trucks and a prison van, and engaged in stone-pelting incidents.

In response, the police resorted to baton charges, tear gas, and water cannons to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries among both protesters and law enforcement personnel.

Celebs lament police assault on PTI supporter amid clashes over Imran Khan’s arrest

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Celebs lament police assault on PTI supporter amid clashes over Imran Khan’s arrest

04:55 PM | 10 May, 2023

Pakistani celebrities express outrage over Imran Khan's arrest

06:59 PM | 9 May, 2023

Ali Sethi seen trying to impress Shae Gill in latest video

08:42 PM | 9 May, 2023

Sarah Khan stuns in latest Instagram post

11:31 PM | 8 May, 2023

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor take a trip to Turkish adventure park

10:20 AM | 9 May, 2023

'Nakhray': Mahira Khan slays in Umair Jaswal's music video

09:26 PM | 8 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

ECC approves whooping increase in price of life-saving cardiac stents ...

08:59 PM | 10 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 10th May 2023

09:42 AM | 10 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 296
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 193.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.71 762.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.47
Danish Krone DKK 41.96 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.61 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 10, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 239,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.

Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: