Aima Baig flaunts her hair transformation

Aima Baig, the talented and celebrated Pakistani singer, has been making waves in the industry with her remarkable vocal abilities and keen sense of style.
Known for her chart-topping hits and captivating performances, Aima Baig has earned a dedicated fan following who eagerly awaits her next musical endeavours. However, it is not just her music that has been garnering attention lately.
In a recent Instagram post, Aima Baig delighted her fans by unveiling a stunning hair transformation. The singer confidently showcased her new look, which featured her previously dark locks transformed into a gorgeous warm caramel blonde hue, perfectly complemented by trendy bangs. The drastic change highlighted her versatility and fearless approach to personal style, leaving her followers in awe of her striking appearance.
"Love is in the hair ????" captioned the Kaif o Suroor crooner.
Here's what fans had to say:
On the work front, Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga have released their latest song "Washmallay".
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|296
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|193.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 239,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,730
