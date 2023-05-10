Aima Baig flaunts her hair transformation

Aima Baig, the talented and celebrated Pakistani singer, has been making waves in the industry with her remarkable vocal abilities and keen sense of style.

Known for her chart-topping hits and captivating performances, Aima Baig has earned a dedicated fan following who eagerly awaits her next musical endeavours. However, it is not just her music that has been garnering attention lately.

In a recent Instagram post, Aima Baig delighted her fans by unveiling a stunning hair transformation. The singer confidently showcased her new look, which featured her previously dark locks transformed into a gorgeous warm caramel blonde hue, perfectly complemented by trendy bangs. The drastic change highlighted her versatility and fearless approach to personal style, leaving her followers in awe of her striking appearance.

"Love is in the hair ????" captioned the Kaif o Suroor crooner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga have released their latest song "Washmallay".