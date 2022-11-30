Celebrities attend make-up mogul's birthday bash

Noor Fatima
11:59 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
Celebrities attend make-up mogul's birthday bash
Source: Sara Salon ad Spa (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood divas are known all around the world for supporting and encouraging their industry peers, often finding their best friends and confidants in each other. The Pakistani entertainment industry's divas have often been seen celebrating their success side by side and celebrating in a lavish way.

The sophisticated young starlets have taken Lollywood by storm by not only showing staunch support for one another but also setting ultimate best friend goals. A recent event, hosted by Sara Ali, a well-known salon and spa owner invited many of tinsel town's divas.

Lollywood celebrities including Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Saboor Aly, Sidra Niazi, Sadaf Kanwal and make-up artist Omayr Waqar were spotted celebrating Ali’s birthday.

With their expensive dresses and charismatic personalities, the birthday bash's extravagance was a match for Met Gala's dinner.  

Nimra Khan backs mother on Nimra Khan Salon's ... 03:56 PM | 21 Aug, 2017

Nimra Khan's mother has been the target of social media controversy, haters and commentators ever since the video of ...

More From This Category
Did Bollywood superstar Salman Khan get engaged ...
05:00 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
Yasir Hussain buys brand-new wheels as his ...
03:50 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
Ayesha Omar reacts to being called a ...
10:51 AM | 1 Dec, 2022
Hania Aamir gears up for Hum Awards 2022
10:52 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
Aima Baig reveals her K-pop star look in new ...
09:22 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
Kriti Sanon quashes dating rumours with Prabhas
06:21 PM | 30 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Did Bollywood superstar Salman Khan get engaged secretly? 
05:00 PM | 1 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr