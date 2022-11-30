Celebrities attend make-up mogul's birthday bash
Lollywood divas are known all around the world for supporting and encouraging their industry peers, often finding their best friends and confidants in each other. The Pakistani entertainment industry's divas have often been seen celebrating their success side by side and celebrating in a lavish way.
The sophisticated young starlets have taken Lollywood by storm by not only showing staunch support for one another but also setting ultimate best friend goals. A recent event, hosted by Sara Ali, a well-known salon and spa owner invited many of tinsel town's divas.
Lollywood celebrities including Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Saboor Aly, Sidra Niazi, Sadaf Kanwal and make-up artist Omayr Waqar were spotted celebrating Ali’s birthday.
With their expensive dresses and charismatic personalities, the birthday bash's extravagance was a match for Met Gala's dinner.
