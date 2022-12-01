Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 December 2022

08:09 AM | 1 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 December 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs161,500 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 138,460. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 126,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 146,400.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 161,500 PKR 1,790
Karachi PKR 161,500 PKR 1,790
Islamabad PKR 161,500 PKR 1,790
Peshawar PKR 161,500 PKR 1,790
Quetta PKR 161,500 PKR 1,790
Sialkot PKR 161,500 PKR 1,790
Attock PKR 161,500 PKR 1,790
Gujranwala PKR 161,500 PKR 1,790
Jehlum PKR 161,500 PKR 1,790
Multan PKR 161,500 PKR 1,790
Bahawalpur PKR 161,500 PKR 1,790
Gujrat PKR 161,500 PKR 1,790
Nawabshah PKR 161,500 PKR 1,790
Chakwal PKR 161,500 PKR 1,790
Hyderabad PKR 161,500 PKR 1,790
Nowshehra PKR 161,500 PKR 1,790
Sargodha PKR 161,500 PKR 1,790
Faisalabad PKR 161,500 PKR 1,790
Mirpur PKR 161,500 PKR 1,790

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 November ...
08:26 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 November ...
08:24 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 November ...
08:29 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 November ...
08:30 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 November ...
08:21 AM | 26 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 November ...
08:58 AM | 25 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir gears up for Hum Awards 2022
10:52 PM | 30 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr