Massive increase in gold price during political unrest

KARACHI – Gold prices skyrocketed in Pakistan on Wednesday, as political unrest over the arrest of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan persisted.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs9,900 to close at Rs240,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs8,487 to settle at Rs205,761, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity saw no change which stood at $2,031 per ounce.

Data shared by the association also showed that the price of silver hit a new high after it increased by Rs100 per tola and Rs85.75 per 10 grams to settle at Rs3,100 and Rs2,657.7, respectively.

