Peshawar protests: At least four killed, dozens injured in PTI-police clashes

PESHAWAR – At least four persons were killed and dozens injured after PTI protesters and police engaged in clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital city of Peshawar as tense mood gripped the country following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

A day earlier, the PTI chairman was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The move sparked violent protests across the country with PTI protesters attacking cantonment areas in different cities.

As protest continued for second consecutive day in various cities, the situation in Peshawar has worsened after PTI supported stormed the building of Radio Pakistan. Videos show clouds of smoke coming out of the building.

A top officer of the Radio Pakistan has confirmed the incident saying several sections of the building was put on fire by the protesters, ensuing clashes between police and protesters.

The administration of the Lahore Reading Hospital has confirmed that four dead bodies were brought to the hospital, adding that treatment was being provided to the more than two dozen people.

The identity of the killed persons is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, the caretaker government of KP has called in army to tackle the worsening law and order situation across the province.