Police officials ordered to salute teachers in Swat for their key role in shaping society

SWAT – Teachers across the world are respected for influencing society by imparting knowledge, unlocking intellectual potential, inculcating ethical norms and fostering development and now the educationists will get their due respect in a district of Pakistan's northwestern region.
Under the latest circumstances, the Swat District Police Officer DPO has directed his force members to salute in show of respect for their key role.
Shafiullah Gandapur passed on these new directions to all police officers in Swat, as he heaped praise on the role of tutors in fostering society. The senior law enforcement officer was of view that denial of the role of teachers in a country’s progress is impossible.
Quoting religious teachings, DPO equates teachers to the status of fathers, opining that those who does not respect their educators cannot achieve true progress.
Passing on new orders, the DPO said all police officers, including those of senior ranks, should greet any teacher with respect.
He further added that whenever a teacher visits police station, or checkpoint, they should be given special protocol.
Gandapur said if an educationalist makes a routine mistake on the roads, they should be warned politely.
Teachers' expertise is valued across the globe and students and society as a whole respect their ability to impart knowledge. Their role in education is crucial in shaping the future by educating and guiding students.
Pakistani teachers also serve as mentors and role models as millions remember and appreciate the positive influence teachers have had on their lives.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against greenback and other currencies in open market on Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.2 for buying and 283.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.2.
Gold rate in Pakistan witnessed a marginal decline on second day of the year despite the positive cues in the international market.
As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,700, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,360.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,400 for single tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,069 on Tuesday.
