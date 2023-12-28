Pakistani man sets example for next generation by going back to school at 63

As new generations are not giving required attention to schools, a sexagenarian man from northwest Pakistan has decided against it, and he is back in schools to get his basic education.

Education provides structured environment for students to learn fundamental knowledge and skills across various subjects, but not everybody gets equal chance to attend formal school.

Dilawar Khan, 63-year-old man from Lower Dir KP, was among those who was not given chance, but at the age of retirement, Khan is changing that, attending elementary school, inspiring a generation.

His decision made headlines and gives a message to young one that it’s never too late to pursue education. The story of senior citizen revolves around idea that education is continuous journey, not confined to a specific age group.

In his interaction with media, Dilawar Khan said he wants to get education to better understand religion and wants to spread the message of Islam.

Meanwhile, teachers and fellow students of the school are much impressed by Khan's passion for education.