From Humayun Saeed to Ayeza Khan, Lollywood stars attend Arsalan Faisal's wedding

Celebrity wedding are no less than any star-studded event, and Arsalan Faisal's wedding gala was no less than a luxurious extravaganza with stars from the constellation of entertainment industry in attendance.
A-list actors from Hira and Mani to Faysal Quraishi, Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, were all gracing Faisal's big day.
Tying the knot with Dr. Nisha Talat amid close family and friends, Faisal's big day was celebrated by showbiz fraternity's bigwigs.
Pictures and videos from the shendi event show celebrities couples and others including Zara Noor Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Javed Sheikh, Sadia Imam and director Nadeem Baig posing for the camera.
Hira and Mani extended their heartiest congratulations to the mother of the groom in a video. Hira donned a gorgeous black saree with a sleek bun hairdo while Mani rocked black shalwar kameez with a jacket.
In another clip, actors Zara Noor Abbas, Faysal Quraishi, and Humayun Saeed can be seen posing for a group photo.
In one video, actress Ayeza Khan and Sadia Imam posed for the camera in their gorgeous attires. Khan went for a yellow coloured lehenga while Imam looked ravishing in red.
It couple Nida and Yasir also made an appearance at the lavish wedding. Nida looked ethereal in a velvet dress while Yasir went for shalwar kameez complemented with waistcoat.
Star of the show, Humayun Saeed stole the attention upon his arrival at the star-studded affair. Saeed rocked a leather jacket with black shalwar kameez. In the video clip, Saeed can be seen giving a heartwarming hug to actor Javed Sheikh.
Following in the footsteps of his mother, the iconic actress Saba Faisal, Arsalan stepped into the acting business and received praise for his impeccable acting prowess in television serials including Shehnai, Rishtay Biktay Hain, Hassad, Baydardi, Aangan and Babban Khala Ki Betiyan.
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Thursday in light of positive economic cues.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.79 for buying and 283.20 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.79
|283.20
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.47
|760.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.17
|36.52
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.09
|930.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.67
|743.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.35
|332.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices gained traction in Pakistan market, following big rise in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,129.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,890 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
