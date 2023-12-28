Search

From Humayun Saeed to Ayeza Khan, Lollywood stars attend Arsalan Faisal's wedding

Noor Fatima
02:05 PM | 28 Dec, 2023
Arsalan Faisal
Source: Arsalan Faisal (Instagram)

Celebrity wedding are no less than any star-studded event, and Arsalan Faisal's wedding gala was no less than a luxurious extravaganza with stars from the constellation of entertainment industry in attendance.

A-list actors from Hira and Mani to Faysal Quraishi, Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, were all gracing Faisal's big day.

Tying the knot with Dr. Nisha Talat amid close family and friends, Faisal's big day was celebrated by showbiz fraternity's bigwigs.

Pictures and videos from the shendi event show celebrities couples and others including Zara Noor Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Javed Sheikh, Sadia Imam and director Nadeem Baig posing for the camera.

Hira and Mani extended their heartiest congratulations to the mother of the groom in a video. Hira donned a gorgeous black saree with a sleek bun hairdo while Mani rocked black shalwar kameez with a jacket.

In another clip, actors Zara Noor Abbas, Faysal Quraishi, and Humayun Saeed can be seen posing for a group photo.

In one video, actress Ayeza Khan and Sadia Imam posed for the camera in their gorgeous attires. Khan went for a yellow coloured lehenga while Imam looked ravishing in red.

It couple Nida and Yasir also made an appearance at the lavish wedding. Nida looked ethereal in a velvet dress while Yasir went for shalwar kameez complemented with waistcoat.

Star of the show, Humayun Saeed stole the attention upon his arrival at the star-studded affair. Saeed rocked a leather jacket with black shalwar kameez. In the video clip, Saeed can be seen giving a heartwarming hug to actor Javed Sheikh.

Following in the footsteps of his mother, the iconic actress Saba Faisal, Arsalan stepped into the acting business and received praise for his impeccable acting prowess in television serials including Shehnai, Rishtay Biktay Hain, Hassad, Baydardi, Aangan and Babban Khala Ki Betiyan.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Dec-2023/inside-arsalan-faisal-s-dreamy-baraat-ceremony

Noor Fatima

