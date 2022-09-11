Alizeh Shah's new singing video goes viral
12:00 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Pakistani star Alizeh Shah's gorgeous looks and charismatic persona work like a magnet since the 21-year-old turns heads with her every move.
This time around, Alizeh Shah was spotted singing a song that has left her admirers awestruck.
On the work front, Alizeh Shah's recent projects include Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and the blockbuster drama serial Bebasi.
