Alizeh Shah's new singing video goes viral
12:00 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Alizeh Shah's new singing video goes viral
Pakistani star Alizeh Shah's gorgeous looks and charismatic persona work like a magnet since the 21-year-old turns heads with her every move.

This time around, Alizeh Shah was spotted singing a song that has left her admirers awestruck.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah's recent projects include Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and the blockbuster drama serial Bebasi.

Urvashi Rautela clears the air about her involvement with Naseem Shah
12:38 PM | 11 Sep, 2022

