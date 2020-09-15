Armeena Rana Khan is finally coming back to the small screen after 3 years

02:40 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
Armeena Rana Khan is finally coming back to the small screen after 3 years
Share

After delivering back to back hit movies, Armeena Rana Khan is finally returning the small screen. She's all set to star in an upcoming television drama serial alongside Hira Mani and Junaid Khan.

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️ @hiramaniofficial @calljunaidkhan #candids

A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial) on

Penned by the Daldal writer Samira Fazal, the story dives into the dynamics of relationships driven by hate and revenge. The drama recently went on floors and is slated to go on-air in October.

Armeena has quickly established herself as one of the leading household names in the entertainment industry. The talented artist  has won over fans with her remarkable acting skills.

Khan was last seen in Azfar Jafri's 'Sherdil', opposite Mikaal Zulfiqar. She has been a part of numerous hit projects such as 'Bin Roye', 'Janaan' and Yalghar.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Harvey Weinstein to be stripped of British royal ...
06:42 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
Ushna Shah lauds Yasir Hussain for his efforts in ...
06:13 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
Warner Bros. refusal to share “Tenet” Box ...
05:43 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
Amna Ilyas refutes rumours about tying the knot ...
03:03 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
Armeena Rana Khan is finally coming back to the ...
02:40 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
Pakistani celebs protest against rape culture
01:24 PM | 15 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Harvey Weinstein to be stripped of British royal honor
06:42 PM | 15 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr