Armeena Rana Khan is finally coming back to the small screen after 3 years
After delivering back to back hit movies, Armeena Rana Khan is finally returning the small screen. She's all set to star in an upcoming television drama serial alongside Hira Mani and Junaid Khan.
Penned by the Daldal writer Samira Fazal, the story dives into the dynamics of relationships driven by hate and revenge. The drama recently went on floors and is slated to go on-air in October.
Armeena has quickly established herself as one of the leading household names in the entertainment industry. The talented artist has won over fans with her remarkable acting skills.
Khan was last seen in Azfar Jafri's 'Sherdil', opposite Mikaal Zulfiqar. She has been a part of numerous hit projects such as 'Bin Roye', 'Janaan' and Yalghar.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
