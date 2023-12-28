Search

WATCH — Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa get into "Chill Mode" with their groovy moves

Noor Fatima
02:59 PM | 28 Dec, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill Guru Randhawa

Indian Punjabi entertainment industry's giants, Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill, are back in business with their latest short clip that raised the Shehnaaz-Guru temperature! 

The music bigwig, Randhawa, who has contributed much to Indian Punjabi music scene with back to back hits, is often seen hanging out with Gill, an actress par excellence whose stardom and grandeur speaks volumes in both Bollywood and in the Punjabi film industry. 

Randhawa and the Bigg Boss 13 contestant made headlines for their song, Moon Rise, which received appreciation from their millions of loyal fans and followers. Giving their fandoms visual treats every now and then, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star and the Patola singer once again left the internet smitten with their latest video.

The Lahore famed singer and the Sat Shri Akaal England actress hit the dance floor with their groovy moves to Chill Mode and showed off their effortlessly synced Punjabi moves.

Chill Mode is a song collaboration between Randhawa and Sanjoy from the album G Thing. With its catchy rhythm and playful lyrics, Chill Mode is an excellent addition to Randhawa's discography.

On the acting front, Gill rose to stardom after her Bigg Boss 13 stints. She has since starred in a number of blockbusters including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Thank You For Coming among others.

Randhawa, on the flip side, is one of the mainstream Punjabi artists that managed to reach international level success with their music. With a wide discography, Randhawa’s recent singles include Suit Patiwala, Moon Rise, Fayaah Fayaah, Fake Love, Signs, Nain Ta Heere, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui 2.0, Munde Mar Gaye and more. Randhawa is also stepping into the acting world with his debut film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.  

04:42 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Quetta court orders immediate release of PTI’s Khadija Shah

08:44 AM | 28 Dec, 2023

 Daily Horoscope - 28th December 2023

