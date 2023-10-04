Shehnaaz Gill opens up about on-set equality in Bollywood

Shehnaaz Gill, the rising star of Bollywood, has addressed the issue of on-set inequality and shared her own experience while working on her upcoming movie, "Thank You For Coming." The film stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, with notable talents like Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill herself, and Shibani Bedi in significant roles. In a recent interview, Shehnaaz expressed that she did not encounter any sense of inferiority on the set.

During an interview with a prominent entertainment portal, Shehnaaz was asked about her experience regarding equal treatment on the set of "Thank You For Coming." She candidly replied, "Yes, I seriously felt that way on this set. I thought there might be a feeling here too that prominent figures are treated differently while the others are sidelined. But, that was not the case here."

She went on to emphasize the pivotal role played by the production team, saying, "The production team also had a significant role. They didn't make me feel for a moment that the lead actor is someone else, and you are just side characters. Not at all. Even in the vanity van, it was great... they would call me only when it was time for my shots. This is a very important aspect. They treated everyone equally. What more can I say?"

Gill further highlighted that each film set is unique, and her current experience has been enjoyable. She also challenged the notion that there are no good individuals in Bollywood, emphasizing that there are indeed many good people; it ultimately depends on the person.

On the work front, Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut in the film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," alongside Salman Khan. Her upcoming project, "Thank You For Coming," is produced by Rhea Kapoor, the daughter of Anil Kapoor, and Balaji Motion Pictures, owned by Ekta Kapoor. The film is slated for release in theaters on October 6th,