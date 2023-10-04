Search

LifestyleVideos

Shehnaaz Gill opens up about on-set equality in Bollywood

Web Desk
08:06 PM | 4 Oct, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill opens up about on-set equality in Bollywood
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill, the rising star of Bollywood, has addressed the issue of on-set inequality and shared her own experience while working on her upcoming movie, "Thank You For Coming." The film stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, with notable talents like Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill herself, and Shibani Bedi in significant roles. In a recent interview, Shehnaaz expressed that she did not encounter any sense of inferiority on the set.

During an interview with a prominent entertainment portal, Shehnaaz was asked about her experience regarding equal treatment on the set of "Thank You For Coming." She candidly replied, "Yes, I seriously felt that way on this set. I thought there might be a feeling here too that prominent figures are treated differently while the others are sidelined. But, that was not the case here."

She went on to emphasize the pivotal role played by the production team, saying, "The production team also had a significant role. They didn't make me feel for a moment that the lead actor is someone else, and you are just side characters. Not at all. Even in the vanity van, it was great... they would call me only when it was time for my shots. This is a very important aspect. They treated everyone equally. What more can I say?"

Gill further highlighted that each film set is unique, and her current experience has been enjoyable. She also challenged the notion that there are no good individuals in Bollywood, emphasizing that there are indeed many good people; it ultimately depends on the person.

On the work front, Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut in the film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," alongside Salman Khan. Her upcoming project, "Thank You For Coming," is produced by Rhea Kapoor, the daughter of Anil Kapoor, and Balaji Motion Pictures, owned by Ekta Kapoor. The film is slated for release in theaters on October 6th, 

Shehnaaz Gill keeps it chic in denim co-ord set

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:34 PM | 4 Oct, 2023

Bollywood celebs congratulate Mahira Khan on her wedding

11:31 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

WATCH — Yashma Gill looks ubercool while kayaking

06:19 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

Influenced or Copied? Internet notices Bollywood and Lollywood ...

06:38 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

Watch – Humaima Malick and sister set sibling goals in new clicks

05:29 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

Aima Baig opens up about battle with depression, and suicide attempt

02:07 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

Saboor Aly’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

Advertisement

Latest

10:13 PM | 4 Oct, 2023

What is the Cricket World Cup trophy made of, and what is its worth?

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 4 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 4 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 4, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.45
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.45 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.2 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766 774
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.55 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.36 940.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.55 173.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.35 756.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 313.85 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 4, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 201,100 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 4 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Karachi PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Islamabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Peshawar PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Quetta PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Sialkot PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Attock PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Gujranwala PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Jehlum PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Multan PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Bahawalpur PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Gujrat PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Nawabshah PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Chakwal PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Hyderabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Nowshehra PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Sargodha PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Faisalabad PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300
Mirpur PKR 201,100 PKR 2,300

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: