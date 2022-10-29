Merub Ali arranges surprise birthday party for Asim Azhar
KARACHI – Pakistani heartthrob singer Asim Azhar and his fiancé Merub Ali have been under the limelight for their loveable posts on social media since their engagement.
This time around, Merub Ali, who made her debut in television performance with the Sinf-e-Aahan drama serial, arranged a surprise birthday party for Azhar, who turned 26 this month.
Taking to Instagram, the Paristan actor shared insights of the intimate birthday party. She shared an adorable couple photo and a video wherein they can be seen enjoying the moments.
She captioned the post as “happy 26th to the craziest 12 year old I know”.
In reply, the Habibi singer wrote: “i knew u were upto something. thank you for being the source of peace & happiness”.
Asim Azhar ascended the stairs to success quicker than others owing to his impressive vocals and catchy songs. The duo has known each other for a long time due to family friendship, and announced their engagement back in 2021.
Asim Azhar and Merub Ali spotted jamming to ... 07:25 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Pakistan's singing sensation Asim Azhar and rising star Merub Ali have come under the limelight and are winning hearts ...
